What does a just transition mean for the job market?

As environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) imperatives place an increased focus on sustainability and drive a transition towards a green economy, the impact will be felt in the labour market.

An understanding of how this transition will cause shifts in the volume, type, and quality of employment opportunities across sectors is essential. Will the green economy create more and better jobs?

To answer this questions and more, join moderator Andile Khumalo at the next series of the FM Green Economy Digital Dialogues with the following speakers:

Mervyn Shanmugam - CEO, alternatives at Sanlam Investments,

Professor Lwazi Ngubevana : Director of the African Energy Leadership Centre at Wits Business School and;

Vusi Skosana : Acting executive: Innovation enabling at the Technology Innovation Agency

The panel will discuss how SA is best positioned and primed to take advantage of what a just energy transition means for employment and jobs.

Date: June 29 2022

Time: 11.30am-12.30am

