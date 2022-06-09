LETTER: Supporting local producers is the right thing to do

There is an ongoing tussle in SA between local poultry producers and importers.

In most cases, it is chicken portions with no market in the country of origin that are exported to distant territories, like our country. So, tariffs are used to prevent dumping.

It is interesting that poultry importers often claim to benefit impoverished, hungry consumers. But how do they expect the unemployed, suffering consumers to afford to buy their imported meat?

The challenge for SA is rampant unemployment. That’s a problem that cannot be solved by importing cheap goods and products. As a consumer and patriotic citizen, I prefer locally produced food, as it helps create jobs, and the financial benefits cascade down to other role players, boosting the local economy.

It is a disgrace that a country of more than 60-million people would want to import things they can make or produce themselves. It’s an economically myopic thing to do.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba

Vryheid

