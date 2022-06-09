×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Supporting local producers is the right thing to do

09 June 2022 - 05:00
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

There is an ongoing tussle in SA between local poultry producers and importers.

In most cases, it is chicken portions with no market in the country of origin that are exported to distant territories, like our country. So, tariffs are used to prevent dumping.

It is interesting that poultry importers often claim to benefit impoverished, hungry consumers. But how do they expect the unemployed, suffering consumers to afford to buy their imported meat?

The challenge for SA is rampant unemployment. That’s a problem that cannot be solved by importing cheap goods and products. As a consumer and patriotic citizen, I prefer locally produced food, as it helps create jobs, and the financial benefits cascade down to other role players, boosting the local economy.

It is a disgrace that a country of more than 60-million people would want to import things they can make or produce themselves. It’s an economically myopic thing to do.

Sithembiso Malusi Mahlaba
Vryheid

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

LETTER: Poultry prices did not rise 10% a year from 2011-2021

In some years, increases were 1% or less. And prices don’t always go up
Opinion
1 week ago

Chicken producers deny they are profiteering as prices surge

SA Poultry Association says local producers have not made sufficient profit to invest back into the industry
National
1 week ago

LETTER: As poultry gets pricier, it’s time to pull a rabbit out of the hat

Domestic rabbit farming is feasible as their main food is grass, of which there is a significant supply on roadside verges and domestic lawns
Opinion
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JUSTICE MALALA: What lurks behind the Fraser ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad
2.
SAM MKOKELI: Guptas in jail? Is that like winning ...
Opinion
3.
ANN CROTTY: Inside Standard Bank’s ‘ghost ...
Opinion / Boardroom Tails
4.
ROB ROSE: Tongaat’s secrets tumble out
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: How Ramaphosa created the Arthur ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.