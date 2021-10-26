Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coalitions: the good, bad and ugly

26 October 2021 - 15:00
DA leader John Steenhuisen and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga walk through Helenvale, Gqeberha. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
DA leader John Steenhuisen and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga walk through Helenvale, Gqeberha. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

SA has recent experience of coalition politics at municipal level — but the results have not been encouraging. Coalitions in Joburg and Nelson Mandela Bay quickly broke down and/or were reorganised to suit the ends of the corrupt. Service delivery ground to a halt altogether in some parts of these metros.

While coalitions have the potential to inspire change and better governance, they can also have adverse effects if coalition partners do not gel or cannot compromise.

Considering the dynamics, coalition politics could essentially go in one of three ways in terms of governance:

  • The good coalition: parties work towards the common good, compromise where necessary, and ensure there is equitable distribution of public services and functional government;
  • The bad coalition: parties are unable to agree on anything, resolutions aren’t passed and the council is paralysed. As a result, nothing gets done, service delivery is absent and governance fails; and
  • The ugly coalition: at least one big party and one or more bottom-feeders see an opportunity to profit. Coalition partners can agree, but the result is rent-seeking for personal gain rather than governance for the public good.

The leadership lacuna in SA becomes especially worrying as we head towards becoming a coalition country. Without vision, humility and integrity, the chances of establishing good coalitions are slim. Bad and ugly coalitions are the likely outcome, unless the centre ground can be found.

Michael McLaggan
Sandton

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

Joburg must return to the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa tells ANC supporters

President plays down electricity crisis amid complaints over poor service delivery and flawed candidate process
National
21 hours ago

Tshwane is Gauteng’s high-risk hub of election hotspots, says Bheki Cele

The police minister says risk assessors have identified between 270 and 300 high-risk election hotspots nationwide
National
1 day ago

Steenhuisen begs voters to be smart with their ballots

DA leader John Steenhuisen says voters should ignore emotional appeals from smaller parties and give his party a chance in the local government ...
Politics
3 days ago

DA urges voters to snub smaller parties

The party is worried the opposition vote will be split to the benefit of the ANC
Politics
21 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Earth to Mantashe: it’s getting hot
Opinion / Pattern Recognition
2.
SARAH BUITENDACH: Hell has nothing on these ...
Opinion
3.
ROB ROSE: Record petrol price risks fuelling ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: Playing pension roulette
Opinion / Investor's Notebook
5.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: Spectrum outrage is a nadir for ...
Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.