LETTER: UDM brings nothing to the table

Reading Sikonathi Mantshantsha’s column (Between the Chains, May 2-8), one is convinced that the ANC has disappointed a lot of people and it’s possible that even those within its ranks have reason to believe the party does not deserve sympathy this time around.

A few weeks ago, Mantshantsha wrote that he was a former branch member of the ANC in the Eastern Cape and Gauteng. So it’s puzzling that he would think Bantu Holomisa would do better in government. Holomisa’s party has not governed a single province, never mind the dismal governance of King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality in the Eastern Cape.

It’s laughable that since Xolela Mangcu announced he’d vote for Holomisa in 2014 a lot of the self-righteous middle class are thinking of voting for the general.

What are the UDM’s policies? Perhaps it would be good to ask whether the party could come up with something concrete other than fighting corruption. Holomisa has a lust for power. When a general has such a lust, run for cover.

Muntonezwi Khanyile

IFP, Joburg