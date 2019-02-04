LETTER: Little reason for optimism

Predicting how the future will play out is anyone’s guess. "Warning: Turbulence Ahead" (Features, January 17) provides numerous possibilities. But it is unlikely that 2019 will be much different, because the ANC is a slow learner.

President Cyril Ramaphosa might be a politician of stature, but the Tammany Hall politics of the ANC will determine the direction the government takes, with predicable consequences. A land grab will be disastrous, so there is little reason for optimism.

Of the economists quoted in the article, Peter Attard Montalto offers a fair (if pessimistic) assessment of ANC thinking. Little will change, and it would be naive to expect the bloated cabinet of mainly incompetents to be downsized.

Eskom is heading for a debt trap, which raises questions around its viability (a threat to industry). Other state-owned enterprises offer little hope of recovery.

The endemic corruption that seems to be so entrenched in the ANC’s psyche will not be rooted out any time soon.

SA faces many challenges, with the economy in the doldrums, the unions making unrealistic demands, the disturbing spectre of our cultural divide widening, and the unemployment lines getting longer.

Ted O’Connor

Albertskroon