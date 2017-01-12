LETTER: Singing the same tune

When the razzmatazz of the ANC’s birthday bash has died down, the party will still find itself leaderless (Zuma has become a nonentity and is on his way out).

Oliver Tambo and former leaders of his ilk must be turning in their graves to see how a once-powerful organisation has become inept, corrupt and split asunder. Not only is the ANC suffering, but so is the country as a whole.

When will good sense and clean governance prevail? Let’s hope December 2017 will deliver the goods.

Cliff Buchler

George