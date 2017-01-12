LETTER: Singing the same tune

President Jacob Zuma raises his fists as he is welcomed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and national executive committee chairwoman Baleka Mbete at the ANC’s 105th birthday rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: SOWETAN
When the razzmatazz of the ANC’s birthday bash has died down, the party will still find itself leaderless (Zuma has become a nonentity and is on his way out).
Oliver Tambo and former leaders of his ilk must be turning in their graves to see how a once-powerful organisation has become inept, corrupt and split asunder. Not only is the ANC suffering, but so is the country as a whole.
When will good sense and clean governance prevail? Let’s hope December 2017 will deliver the goods.
Cliff Buchler
George
