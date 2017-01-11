PARLIAMENT
President Jacob Zuma skirts awkward graft question
COPE wants to know if he has reported the people he was referring to when he said he knew who was corrupt
President Jacob Zuma has side-stepped a potentially embarrassing question from Parliament after an MP from the Congress of the People (COPE) tried to pin him down on his recent remarks that he knew people who were involved in corruption but did not want to name them.
The ANC government has been strongly criticised by the opposition, international organisations and some Chapter 9 institutions for being soft on corruption and crime. Zuma has been found wanting by the Constitutional Court for failing to uphold the Constitution in the Nkandla saga, which has come to symbolise large-scale corruption in the government.
The president made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at a cadres’ forum in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, in November. He said he knew of thieves who were stealing and he was "just watching them".
Following the remarks, the EFF threatened to lay charges against the president if he did not come forward and give details to the authorities. The party said Zuma’s failure to disclose the information to law enforcement agencies was akin to defeating the ends of justice.
COPE MP Deidre Carter asked Zuma in a written question whether he had reported the "thieves" and their corrupt transactions to the South African Police Service and she asked for details of such a report.
Instead of answering the question directly, Zuma recounted general figures related to the work of the government’s Anti-Corruption Task Team and Anti-Corruption Interministerial Committee.
Zuma told Carter in a written reply that since 2013, he had signed more than 27 proclamation orders resulting in the recovery by the Special Investigating Unit of R204m in cash and assets.
Because of these efforts, contracts to the value of R755m were cancelled, he said.
"Over the past three years, 32 people involved in corruption cases worth R3bn have been convicted; 58 people involved in fraud to the value of close to R200m were also convicted.
"The few cases I have mentioned above attest to the progress we are making. We will continue to speak out to discourage unethical behaviour and to discourage those who may be tempted.
"The statement was made in that spirit," said Zuma.
