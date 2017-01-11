President Jacob Zuma skirts awkward graft question

President Jacob Zuma has side-stepped a potentially embarrassing question from Parliament after an MP from the Congress of the People (COPE) tried to pin him down on his recent remarks that he knew people who were involved in corruption but did not want to name them.

The ANC government has been strongly criticised by the opposition, international organisations and some Chapter 9 institutions for being soft on corruption and crime. Zuma has been found wanting by the Constitutional Court for failing to uphold the Constitution in the Nkandla saga, which has come to symbolise large-scale corruption in the government.

The president made the remarks during a question-and-answer session at a cadres’ forum in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, in November. He said he knew of thieves who were stealing and he was "just watching them".

Following the remarks, the EFF threatened to lay charges against the president if he did not come forward and give details to the authorities. The party said Zuma’s failure to disclose the information to law enforcement agencies was akin to defeating the ends of justice.