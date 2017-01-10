ANC moves to contain divisive succession talk

The party’s leadership on Monday chastised both the women’s league and key ally in the tripartite alliance, Cosatu, saying their naming of candidates prematurely served only to divide the party further.

Although it has no voting powers in the ANC, Cosatu

is a powerful bloc in the alliance and usually influences who eventually takes over the ANC leadership.

The trade federation endorsed Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma last November after most of its affiliates pushed it to take a position on the governing party’s upcoming leadership race.

Kodwa said these pronouncements constituted ill discipline and those named should speak out against the practice.

"It is divisive and they [Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma] must say, ‘not in my name’," he said.

"As leaders, they must say not in my name, even if they accept nomination later when the process is officially open."

This decision was announced by Zuma on Sunday in the governing party’s anniversary statement.

Kodwa said the ANC was currently discussing a set of principles that would define a leader or the leadership that should be elected.

"These pronouncements are undermining the effort to

foster unity.

"We call on our structures not to allow themselves to be further divided prematurely," Kodwa said.

Ramaphosa’s spokesman Ronnie Mamoepa said the deputy president fully aligned himself with the statement delivered by Zuma on Sunday.

During his speech on Sunday, the president said policies to be formulated mid-year should inform the leadership discussion in the party and that in-depth discussions on the "principles" qualifying individuals for leadership should be agreed upon before any names were mentioned.

The stance on Dlamini-Zuma by the women’s league did not come as a surprise.

League president Bathabile Dlamini had reportedly named Dlamini-Zuma before she became president of the league.

The league did not respond to repeated requests for comment on Monday.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini said he had no comment on the matter.