JUSTICE MALALA: A poison pen letter from SA's postal non-service The SA Post Office cannot be trusted to deliver packages — yet wants protection from courier services. It's a bankrupt mess

Here we go again. What are the chances of the SA Post Office delivering a package to you safely and quickly? They are slim. My experience of the post office is that your parcel will be ripped open, the contents stolen, the empty package delivered to the wrong address — and you will spend months at one of its branches paging through a tattered logbook trying to "identify your package".

Followers of economist Thabi Leoka on Twitter have for months shared her anguish as she has waited for a package. In February, faced with the tattered logbooks again, she tweeted: "‘The system’ has been down since … well … Adam! Found so many familiar names [in the logbook] including the Sars [SA Revenue Service] commissioner’"...