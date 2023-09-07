ROB ROSE: When big ego meets big law
The multimillion-rand battle between former CEO Peter Moyo and Old Mutual finally comes to an end
07 September 2023 - 05:03
If you’re looking for a crushing indictment of South Africa’s notion of “access to justice”, the tens of millions which Peter Moyo is estimated to have blown on his bitter four-year crusade against the company he formerly headed, Old Mutual, is an eloquent example.
In that time, lawyers at the glass-fronted law firms sprinkled liberally around Sandton would have been holding thumbs that Moyo would call, and their billings ship would finally have come in...
