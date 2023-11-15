EDITORIAL: Accountability at stake in rand rigging case
In the US some cases have been concluded but in South Africa there has been painfully little progress
15 November 2023 - 06:00
It is eight long years since the Competition Commission first took aim at the banks over the rand rigging case, and we’re still no closer to hearing the actual merits argued.
The commission first lodged a case in 2015, alleging that a number of traders at several banks had met in Bloomberg chat rooms, and secretly rigged trades in the rand/dollar currency pair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.