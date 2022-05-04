Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Weak unions risk plenty spurning Ramaphosa Cosatu members might come to rue the way they treated the president at the Workers’ Day rally

There is something ironic about naming a holiday Workers’ Day — and before that, in the tradition of European trade unions, Labour Day — when people are encouraged not to work.

The May 1 holiday was founded as an expression of justifiable pride in the way organised labour, in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, took on the exploitive and often cruel nature of capitalism. ..