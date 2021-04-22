EDITORIAL: No hay for DA this way

As the ANC tears itself apart, what is our main opposition party doing? Squabbling about qualifications, that’s what. Their petty internal wrangling, and fighting with trolls on social media, speaks to a disturbing lack of prioritisation, which doesn’t augur well for a party which otherwise should have been able to make hay during the upcoming local government elections.

Last week, the party suspended its Western Cape leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela, for lying about his qualifications.

After that, things spiralled out of control, as Brett Herron, the secretary-general of the Good Party, claimed that DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone falsely represented that she had a legal qualification when she only had a matric. Herron claimed Mazzone had changed her qualifications on various websites this week, after Madikizela’s suspension.

What was notable, however, was that Herron was acting on information received by DA insiders, who claimed Madikizela was being unfairly treated while Mazzone was being shielded. That this came from within the DA speaks to the divisions in the party. It’s something we have seen before, most recently when the DA suspended Patricia de Lille.

It is disquieting that the DA has morphed into an ANC-lite as leaders seek to discredit each other, to further their own interests.