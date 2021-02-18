Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Thulas Nxesi’s pyrrhic victory

18 February 2021 - 05:00
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/.JAIRUS MMUTLE
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS/.JAIRUS MMUTLE

Few people would seriously dispute that many SA farm workers are badly paid. But the way labour minister Thulas Nxesi is aiming to change this — in the middle of a pandemic, and amid one of the highest unemployment rates in the world — suggests he still hasn’t got the memo about "consulting the private sector" on new policies.

This week, Nxesi unveiled a 16% unilateral wage increase, similar to the same blanket rise he afforded workers in the restaurant industry a few weeks ago.

Neither move, it seems, took into account any of the inputs from employers in the sector.

Agri SA, for instance, argued in the talks leading up to the surprise announcement that an immediate increase in wages would be unsustainable for the agricultural sector.

Worse, it appears that Nxesi’s labour commissioners brushed off the effects that the state’s pandemic-related shutdowns have had on huge swathes of the sector — like wine and tobacco farmers, as well as wool and barley producers, which were not declared essential services during the hard lockdown. The industry argues that such an increase will grow the agricultural wage bill to above 30% of production costs, which will have to be passed onto consumers.

It’ll be a pyrrhic victory if food prices go up, and jobs are lost. If only someone would tell Nxesi that employers are not the enemy.

Farmers to contest new national minimum wage, vow to mechanise

Industry will ask minister Thulas Nxesi to put the move on ice until the dispute has been settled, TAU SA president says
National
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma will bend — as always
Opinion / State of play
2.
EDITORIAL: Audit industry bloodied by Irba mess, ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
JUSTICE MALALA: Zuma’s forked tongue brigade
Opinion / Home & Abroad
4.
SARAH BUITENDACH: The Emperor’s new Clubhouse
Opinion
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: On his third anniversary, what ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Unions hail wage relief for vulnerable workers

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.