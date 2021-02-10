NATIONAL MINIMUM
Unions hail wage relief for vulnerable workers
Domestic and farm workers get double-digit pay rises from March 1
10 February 2021 - 11:16
UPDATED 10 February 2021 - 22:51
Labour minister Thulas Nxesi has hiked farm and domestic workers’ wages by double digits, handing victory to unions and drawing sharp criticism from employer groups and economists.
Nxesi said the minimum wages for farm and domestic workers will increase by 16% and 22%, respectively, taking on board a recommendation by his advisory committee — the National Minimum Wage Commission — that they be aligned with the R21.69 an hour everyone else on the minimum wage would be earning in 2021...
