EDITORIAL: Dlamini-Zuma as MP: Why Zuma did it

Women’s Day, a few weeks back, was commemorated in a sprawling tent in Kimberley, packed with ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) members bused in from various provinces. The keynote speaker was President Jacob Zuma, who was welcomed with a gushing introduction by sycophantic social development minister Bathabile Dlamini, who sung her master’s praises.

It was a government event — paid for by taxpayers — but it quickly devolved into an ANC rally for presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who sat demurely in the front.

It wasn’t long before Zuma began singing along to Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign chant: "On your marks, get set, we are ready for Nkosazana."

The crowd, on their feet, belted out the song as Dlamini-Zuma coyly remained in her seat, a smug grin plastered across her face.

The event was a stark illustration of just how state resources are being abused in support of the campaign for the ANC presidency. It’s a worrying trend that is only likely to accelerate in the coming weeks.

This is why the news last week that Dlamini-Zuma will be sworn in as an MP matters so much. You can expect Zuma to appoint her as a minister promptly. It’s a move cynically designed by her former husband to boost her standing as she vies for the party’s top spot in December.

Her opponent, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, has the stature of his office behind him as he addresses a wide range of constituencies, neatly fitting in visits to ANC structures. In contrast, she has had no standing to address structures, barring those provided by her key backers — the ANCWL, the Youth League and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association.