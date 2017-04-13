Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: No clear need for nuclear

The cabinet reshuffle has cleared the way for the procurement to go ahead — but SA can afford it less than ever right now

13 April 2017 - 07:01 AM
A composite of the nuclear symbol and President Jacob Zuma. Pictures: REUTERS, ISTOCK
A composite of the nuclear symbol and President Jacob Zuma. Pictures: REUTERS, ISTOCK

Eskom has already said it can only execute further capital expenditure once government whips out its debt-funded chequebook. In the February budget, Gordhan extended the R350bn guarantee on Eskom’s debt by six years to March 2023. That has been approved specifically for the current capital expenditure of coal-fired power stations Medupi and Kusile, as well as the recently completed Ingula pumped storage scheme.

The procurement of a nuclear fleet to eventually total 9,600MW will require a new debt facility and guarantee. Not only can SA not afford this, but the investment is not needed until at least 2037, according to government’s own energy plan.

In the wake of the recent credit downgrades, the economy is set to slow even further, pushing out the need for nuclear power. The sovereign downgrades mean funding this unnecessary expenditure will be even more prohibitively expensive.

This is the best way to ensure the sovereign sinks further, unnecessarily saddling future generations with debt.

LETTER: Nuclear deal the enemy

I suggest Sipunzi directs his ire not at the wicked capitalists but at his own wicked alliance partner, the ANC
Opinion
1 day ago

Necsa sketches time frame for nuclear build contracts

The contract could be awarded in about a year’s time, CEO Phumzile Tshelane says
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Is nuclear energy a viable option for Africa?

This week's episode of Africa Inc takes a look at nuclear as a viable option to Africa's energy crisis
News
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: A black day for the country
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa must train his voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Truth must finally out on the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Gigaba has a job to keep red flags ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANC has every reason for alarm over losing ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.