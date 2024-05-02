JAMIE CARR: Spot the winner in the music streaming war
Spotify has announced the biggest quarterly profit in its history
02 May 2024 - 05:00
Spotify: The music of money
While there’s a constant grumbling from artists about how little they get paid by streaming giant Spotify, there should at least be some recognition that the company may well have saved the music industry. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.