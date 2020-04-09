JAMIE CARR: Bleak future for Famous Brands restaurants
The company is generating no revenue during this period, and while it has managed to restructure its debt, the future looks more than a little troubled
09 April 2020 - 05:00
While there are few sectors that will escape the impact of this unprecedented economic crisis unscathed, some are clearly more vulnerable than others, and the casual dining sector is right up at the top of the list.
Across the world restaurants are shut, with some doing what they can to morph into takeaway options serviced by the likes of Deliveroo, and others merely closing the doors and laying off the staff. Those with deep-pocketed owners will survive and bounce back after restrictions are lifted, but many will face a real struggle for survival.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now