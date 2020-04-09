Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs JAMIE CARR: Bleak future for Famous Brands restaurants The company is generating no revenue during this period, and while it has managed to restructure its debt, the future looks more than a little troubled BL PREMIUM

While there are few sectors that will escape the impact of this unprecedented economic crisis unscathed, some are clearly more vulnerable than others, and the casual dining sector is right up at the top of the list.

Across the world restaurants are shut, with some doing what they can to morph into takeaway options serviced by the likes of Deliveroo, and others merely closing the doors and laying off the staff. Those with deep-pocketed owners will survive and bounce back after restrictions are lifted, but many will face a real struggle for survival.