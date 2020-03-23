Famous Brands eyes online sales as virus hits restaurants

Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza, says it is focusing on online deliveries after reporting a “concerning” decline in sales in SA due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group said its operations had not yet experienced serious disruptions, but since the middle of March it had seen a “notable slow down in store sales activity”.

“Initial indications are that sales have deteriorated steadily over the first three weeks of March as government measures take effect on restricting consumer activity,” the group said.

Markets in which the virus has been prevalent for longer have been most affected, including England, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates, the group said