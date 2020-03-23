Famous Brands eyes online sales as virus hits restaurants
The group says it is focusing on online offerings and improving hygiene controls as restaurants reel from coronavirus-related restrictions
Famous Brands, the owner of Steers, Wimpy and Debonairs Pizza, says it is focusing on online deliveries after reporting a “concerning” decline in sales in SA due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The group said its operations had not yet experienced serious disruptions, but since the middle of March it had seen a “notable slow down in store sales activity”.
“Initial indications are that sales have deteriorated steadily over the first three weeks of March as government measures take effect on restricting consumer activity,” the group said.
Markets in which the virus has been prevalent for longer have been most affected, including England, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates, the group said
New legislation put in place in March has specified that all SA bars, restaurants and shebeens that serve alcohol must either stop doing so or close, while establishments cannot host more than 50 people at a time.
“In light of this legislation and the general impact of the virus on customer behaviour, which has seen reduced footfall in shopping centres and restaurants generally, we anticipate that our online and delivery offering will experience higher than traditional levels of usage,” the group said.
The group has also intensified its hygiene protocols, and implemented a policy of no-contact delivery for orders paid online.
In morning trade on Monday, the share price of Famous Brands was up 4.91% to R29.49, having fallen 62.19% so far in 2020. The JSE has fallen about a third over the same period.