The Sibanye CEO’s Stillwater deal was either genius or pot luck — or both. The company’s gamble on lithium is trickier to call
It’s the country’s largest polluter, and is doing more than most. But there are serious holes in its climate policy
Technology is helping to turn the war against wildlife poaching
It bills itself as the ‘friendly’, family store wherever you are. But revelations in court suggest it’s been less than friendly to the owners operating the stores bearing its name. And its tactics ...
NoViolet Bulawayo’s latest book, ‘Glory’, portrays Zimbabwe’s post-liberation tragedy in a satire inspired by George Orwell
Perhaps it’s time the corporate community, or at least the listed section of that community, stopped pretending and scrapped AGMs altogether.
Almost every aspect of daily life has now readjusted to a Covid-nervous world. It’s no longer necessary to wear masks, public gatherings have resumed, and international flight restrictions have been lifted. So, while no-one is rash enough to say “it’s over”, we are a little more relaxed about a resurgence of the dreaded pandemic...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ANN CROTTY: Droning on in the new-style AGMs
What was once an exciting event is now just electronic tedium
Perhaps it’s time the corporate community, or at least the listed section of that community, stopped pretending and scrapped AGMs altogether.
Almost every aspect of daily life has now readjusted to a Covid-nervous world. It’s no longer necessary to wear masks, public gatherings have resumed, and international flight restrictions have been lifted. So, while no-one is rash enough to say “it’s over”, we are a little more relaxed about a resurgence of the dreaded pandemic...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.