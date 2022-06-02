Opinion / Boardroom Tails ANN CROTTY: SA’s pockets of excellence A lot of talk is about how bad it is in this country, but there is much friendliness, help and efficiency too B L Premium

One of the frustrating things about SA is that so much of it works really well, beyond even that vague, ill-defined notion of “world class”. That’s particularly the case if you happen to have a job and live in the Western Cape.

Yes, it’s sad that most of what really works in SA is provided by the private sector. But not all that is excellent is provided by it, and not everything provided by the private sector is world class — our cellphone companies, for instance...