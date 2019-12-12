Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Economic Fantasy Fighters The party led by Julius Malema believes it has a solution to the problems of collapsed state entities that have dragged the economy down with them BL PREMIUM

As it prepares for its second national elective conference — or national people’s assembly, as the EFF calls it — the party led by Julius Malema believes it has a solution to the problems of collapsed state entities that have dragged the economy down with them. Be they municipalities, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) or government departments, the EFF will fix them when it comes to power in about 15 years.

The first thing the party will do is repeal the Public Finance Management Act and the Municipal Finance Management Act, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu announced this week. That’s because the state won’t need to contract outside parties to build infrastructure — roads, toilets or power stations. "The state will have its own internal capacity where it will do things for itself without needing private contractors," Shivambu explained. "If a municipality needs to build a road it will just go ahead and build it." No need for tenders to get the most cost-effective provider.

