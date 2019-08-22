Opinion / Between the Chains SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Mcebisi Jonas’s ANC blind spot The party of corruption – Jonas’s ANC – is eating itself alive as it yields to greed and the unbridled pursuit of power BL PREMIUM

There’s something about politicians once they leave office, voluntarily or otherwise. Suddenly they see the world in clear, simple terms. It seems those huge black German vehicles with blue lights, sirens and tinted windows don’t only protect them from security threats; they also shield them from the lived reality of the people they claim to represent.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas’s new book, After Dawn, offers evidence of this. Reading it, one could be forgiven for thinking Jonas was an academic who had recently taken an interest in the affairs of SA, rather than a veteran politician.