THE BODY POLITIC
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: ANC offers recycled buffet of cadres
The party’s electoral lists give a sense of an organisation that’s run out of ideas
04 April 2024 - 05:00
Whoever said size doesn’t count clearly isn’t on the ANC elections committee. The party’s posters, wallpapering Joburg, all but drown out the opposition; a virtually invisible Solly Msimanga, for example, peers from above a larger-than-life-sized Cyril Ramaphosa, who’s grinning like a man who’s just found $580,000 stuffed in his couch.
For the record, the Msimanga poster is normal size. The ANC’s? Well, you too could have a cardboard cut-out of the president in your living room...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.