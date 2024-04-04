MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: The algorithm is not your friend
Regulating children’s screen time is a good thing, but that’s the job of parents, not the state
04 April 2024 - 05:00
Florida legislators last month approved legislation that will ban children under 14 from using social media apps such as TikTok, Instagram and X. Those aged 14 or 15 will need a parent’s approval before they can sign up.
Is this nanny statism on steroids, or a necessary measure to protect children from platforms that often serve up content that isn’t suitable for them — and from apps with which many clearly have an unhealthy relationship?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.