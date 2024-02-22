MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN McLEOD: Give each child a Raspberry computer treat
A cheap tool today will help ensure a better tomorrow
22 February 2024 - 05:00
South Africa is in a terrible state. We need big ideas to turn us into a winning nation again, one where we’re excited instead of fearful about the future. I have an idea that could help achieve that: give every child in South Africa a free slice of Raspberry Pi (RPi). Let me explain.
The RPi is a low-cost, single-board computer, introduced about 15 years ago and developed with the aim of teaching basic computer science principles in schools, especially in developing countries such as ours. About 40-million have been sold worldwide...
