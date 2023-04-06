The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
The DA used its federal congress at the weekend to declare its intention to lead a national coalition government after next year’s general election. Failing that, re-elected party leader John Steenhuisen said, the DA will do everything it can — presumably including getting into bed with the ANC — to head off a coalition between the ANC and the radical left EFF, a political pact the DA believes would destroy South Africa.
But can the DA expect to exercise real political power on the national stage next year? Opinion polls suggest it has clawed back many of the voters it lost in the 2019 poll — and then some. Its internal polling shows it’s likely to get about 26% of the national vote next year, and the ANC about 40%...
MCLEOD COMPUTING
DUNCAN MCLEOD: Why the DA needs a digital upgrade
The opposition party’s technology policy is too old for today
