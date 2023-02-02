Whether building a cottage, or selling hot dogs at a stand, you want to make sure you have all the paperwork up to scratch if you’re trying to diversify your income
What to do with forfeited funds when a company goes into liquidation? It’s a question that’s pitted liquidators against the Reserve Bank and Treasury
Unseasonal weather, disease and uprooting are taking their toll — but it’s not gloom and doom all round
The country’s sugar industry has faced a host of challenges for years, not least because an influx of cheap imports has undermined local production. The entire supply chain is under pressure — but ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
Maybe the Americans need to build that border wall of theirs out of chicken wire.
According to the US border patrol, egg smuggling from Mexico is a huge problem. Egg and poultry seizures rose 108% from October 1 to December 31 last year. Yes, if this keeps up, soon you’ll be watching a Netflix series about the wild and violent world of egg cartels. Probably called something like Chickos, and blurbed: “You can’t make an omelette without shooting a hen in the head. Violent egg lords fight over the new gold.”..
food price hikes
CHRIS ROPER: Counting (the cost of) chickens
The rocketing prices of eggs and onions elsewhere mirror the rapid rise in food price inflation in South Africa. A recent household affordability index reveals the scale of the situation
