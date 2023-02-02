Opinion

food price hikes

CHRIS ROPER: Counting (the cost of) chickens

The rocketing prices of eggs and onions elsewhere mirror the rapid rise in food price inflation in South Africa. A recent household affordability index reveals the scale of the situation

02 February 2023 - 05:00 Chris Roper

Maybe the Americans need to build that border wall of theirs out of chicken wire.

According to the US border patrol, egg smuggling from Mexico is a huge problem. Egg and poultry seizures rose 108% from October 1 to December 31 last year. Yes, if this keeps up, soon you’ll be watching a Netflix series about the wild and violent world of egg cartels. Probably called something like Chickos, and blurbed: “You can’t make an omelette without shooting a hen in the head. Violent egg lords fight over the new gold.”..

