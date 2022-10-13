Mpact says one of its biggest customers will walk if Caxton prevails in its hostile bid, in the latest twist in this increasingly bitter tussle
I genuinely don’t understand. Why would our minister of tourism Lindiwe Sisulu say that, “in the 27 years of government, there have only been three [tourist] deaths — that is a record of safety and that is a record that we would like to keep. And we want to attract tourists to SA. That is our job. We assure them that SA is safe.”
There are three questionable assertions in Sisulu’s statement, which was made after the murder of a 67-year-old German tourist in Numbi, Mpumalanga, last week. The first is the astonishing claim that there have been only three tourist deaths in the entirety of our existence as a democratic country. The second, the equally mind-boggling declaration that SA is safe. And the third is the characterisation of what has turned out to be 27 years of looting and criminal mismanagement by a corrupt political party as “government”. That’s really stretching the meaning of the word...
CHRIS ROPER: Lindiwe Sisulu and the masters of deflection
As our public institutions crumble, crime spikes and the litany of ANC looting continues unabated, our politicians are determined to turn our attention away from their failures
