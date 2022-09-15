There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
If you’re one of those people who don’t really follow the travails of royal families in your own country, never mind the remnants of monarchies scattered around the world, you will have been as bemused as I was last week. Who knew that the death of a nonagenarian would cause quite so much fuss?
In retrospect, I can see that I was incredibly naive about the importance of kings, queens and magic frogs to a large part of the world. I clearly have no understanding of why these things are so fundamentally important to people, on some strange and visceral level. I genuinely thought it would be like the death of a president, or a prime minister. Some sadness, some critiquing, the inevitable posturing, and a few obituaries pulled out of storage and polished up. And then that person would be replaced, as is the inevitable way of political structures...
royal comment
CHRIS ROPER: The world according to Queen Elizabeth’s fans
Those outraged by attacks on her memory can’t have it both ways
