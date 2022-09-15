×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

royal comment

CHRIS ROPER: The world according to Queen Elizabeth’s fans

Those outraged by attacks on her memory can’t have it both ways

15 September 2022 - 05:00

If you’re one of those people who don’t really follow the travails of royal families in your own country, never mind the remnants of monarchies scattered around the world, you will have been as bemused as I was last week. Who knew that the death of a nonagenarian would cause quite so much fuss?  

In retrospect, I can see that I was incredibly naive about the importance of kings, queens and magic frogs to a large part of the world. I clearly have no understanding of why these things are so fundamentally important to people, on some strange and visceral level. I genuinely thought it would be like the death of a president, or a prime minister. Some sadness, some critiquing, the inevitable posturing, and a few obituaries pulled out of storage and polished up. And then that person would be replaced, as is the inevitable way of political structures...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.