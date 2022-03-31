Opinion CHRIS ROPER: SA’s gateway to nothing A pointless gate on a Durban pier offers a useful analogy for life in SA: the ineptitude of local authorities; the state of journalism; the endless roundabout of corruption that has become blurred in the public mind

If you’re looking for an allegory for how bad SA municipalities are at service delivery, you’ll probably be delighted by the story of the useless gate in the middle of nowhere.

On March 10, SowetanLIVE ran a story headlined "Locked Gate on Durban Beach Boggles Visitors (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/south-africa/2022-03-10-locked-gate-on-durban-beach-boggles-visitors/)". According to the reporter, the municipality erected a locked gate in front of the pier at Virginia Beach in what eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela called "a preventive measure following reports of drownings and fishermen allegedly fishing while under the influence of alcohol"...