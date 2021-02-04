THERE SHALL BE WORK
XHANTI PAYI: It’s time to reset business
Companies need to view equity and inclusion as core objectives, not something incidental to their work
04 February 2021 - 05:00
This year the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos received a particularly muted response. Admittedly, the annual event took place in an environment of crisis and nervousness, and without the usual fanfare. Still, it was interesting to note the focus on diversity and inclusion last week under the theme "The Great Reset".
The disruption brought about by Covid-19 has done nothing if not reveal critical gaps in this area and the resultant vulnerability that faces workers and businesses alike...
