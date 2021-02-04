GIULIETTA TALEVI: The big exit of Jeff ’n Mario

There have been two big leadership changes in the last 24 hours — and I know who I’d put my money behind.

It wouldn’t be “Super Mario” Draghi, the former European Central Bank (ECB) governor who has now been roped into Italy’s perpetually chaotic politics to try to form a government.

While Draghi is highly respected in Europe for his tenure at the central bank, placating the notoriously thrifty Germans over the Eurozone’s easy-money policy (“we will do whatever it takes” to save the euro, he said, famously, in 2012) is surely an easier gig than trying to corral Italian unwieldy political parties into something approaching a team.

He’ll have to contend with the Five Star Movement (started by comedian Beppe Grillo in 2009) which, writes Bloomberg, “ risks splintering over whether to support him, while far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has called for snap elections. Matteo Salvini’s League is lukewarm, and even the moderate Democrats have reservations.”

Nonetheless, Bloomberg reckons he’s the best person for the worst job.

As it writes in this article: “There are many reasons for scepticism: The nation is in the middle of a health and economic crisis. So are most places right now, but Italy is one of the most fragile members of the European Union because of its meagre growth and towering public debt.”

If anyone can do it, Bloomberg reckons Mario can.

Well, maybe ... How many governments has Italy had since 1945? Oh yes: 66. An average of one every 1.14 years. But good luck to him, I say.

The Amazon revolution

The really big leadership change, however, is the news that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is moving over to the role of executive chairman in the third quarter of the year.

As one wag on Twitter put it yesterday: “who leaves a job in this economy?”

But Bezos is synonymous with the geeky online bookstore he has built into a truly colossal multinational superpower.

As the Financial Times writes in this comprehensive look at Amazon’s changing of the guard, in the quarter century that Bezos has headed Amazon, “he became arguably the most successful businessman of his generation, building a company worth $1.7-trillion, employing 1.3m people and turning more than half of US adults into Amazon Prime subscribers, according to analysts’ estimates”.

It goes further though: Bezos redefined both the retail and computing industries and can take credit for ushering in innovations in logistics, robotics, mobile technology and artificial intelligence. In the process, says the FT, he built a personal fortune approaching $200bn.”

Andy Jassy, who leads Amazon’s cloud computing division — Amazon Web Services (AWS) — succeeds Bezos. AWS is, arguably, the heart of Amazon’s recent success, as evidenced by its latest results. For the year to January, AWS reported sales of $45.3bn, a 29.5% increase from 2019.

Amazon has become a truly astonishing powerhouse. Consider that in just the three months to the end of December, it made $125.56bn — its biggest quarterly sales haul of all time.

Bezos will now focus on “new products”, the Bezos Earth Fund and The Washington Post. In a note to staff, he wrote: “If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive.”

Not everyone is charmed. Robert Reich, the former secretary of labour in Bill Clinton’s administration said yesterday: “Jeff Bezos added $68.6bn to his wealth since March — a 61% wealth increase. Meanwhile, an estimated 20,000 Amazon workers have been infected with Covid-19. [And they get] no hazard pay, paid sick leave, or adequate protection. Capitalism is off the rails.”

Now that the Democrats are in the driving seat in Washington, Big Tech will undoubtedly attract far more regulatory scrutiny.

But whether it’s Amazon, or Google’s parent Alphabet (which also released staggeringly good results this week), betting against these firms seems to be as foolish as the Harvard Business School student who, back in 1997 told Bezos: “You seem like a really nice guy, so don’t take this the wrong way, but you really need to sell to Barnes and Noble and get out now.”

