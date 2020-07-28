Tobacco producers call for cigarette ban to be lifted

Launched by the SA Tobacco Transformation Alliance (Satta), the #LiftTheBanSA campaign aims to draw attention to all the livelihoods at risk if government continues with its ban on cigarette sales.

More than 296,000 people rely on the flow of activity across the tobacco value chain for their livelihoods. Their jobs, and those of their dependants, have been threatened by the ban, which has been in place for more than 120 days.

During the same period, illegal tobacco sellers have been making millions of rands a day selling smuggled cigarettes to South African consumers. This has resulted in a loss of about R4bn in tax revenue for the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“The only winners here are the tobacco smugglers and the illicit salespeople,” says Satta chair and tobacco farmer Shadrack Ntando Sibisi.

“Farmers and tobacco processors are suffering. Farmers cannot plant with certainty as long as the ban is in place, and tobacco processors are in the dark as to when they can resume activities again. The same applies to manufacturers – the knock-on effect hits the entire value chain.

“Legal tobacco manufacturers have also been adversely affected. This has led to reduced services of long-standing contracts with suppliers and distributors.”

“Equally, retailers are suffering – in particular, spaza shop owners and small traders, who make the bulk of their profits from selling single cigarettes. They have been unable to trade legally since March.

“Jobs and livelihoods are at risk. It is a disastrous situation created by the government without any convincing evidence that a ban on smoking will help to combat Covid-19.

“SA is the only country in the world that has banned cigarettes. There is no justification for it, and we call on government to immediately lift the ban and allow cigarettes to be sold in the same way as before the lockdown.”