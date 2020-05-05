Investment manager challenges financial services sector to rethink investment model

Founder and managing director of 27four Investment Managers Fatima Vawda sees the Covid- 19 pandemic as a chance for financial services organisations to change how they operate for the social good of all South Africans. It’s the same need to do things differently that compelled her to start her own company in 2008.

“I worked in the corporate sector for about 12 years before I started 27four Investment Managers. I was tired of being told that ‘this is how it’s always been done’ and that change is bad,” she says. “There were huge challenges in our sector and the only way I could make a change was to start my own business and do things my way.”

And her way paid off. Twelve years later, 27four is a strong diversified financial services group with a difference: it listens to people and designs products and services that meet their specific needs. “The time was right to bring something to market that people wanted. Our industry has a long-standing reputation for putting products forward without understanding the consumer,” says Vawda.

Investing in the time of Covid-19

Vawda says the financial services sector needs to rise up and help protect society and our economy. “Covid-19 has really exposed the weaknesses and shortcomings of the global economy,” she says. “We have a real opportunity now to think about what our sector is doing to alleviate the pressures, burdens and consequences of Covid-19.”

For her, safeguarding small and midsized enterprises is critical right now. “There are good investment opportunities in unlisted businesses that could generate a return for savers and benefit the economy – but regulations prevent investors from investing in certain sectors. Why aren’t we talking about changing regulations?” Here, Vawda refers to pension fund regulation 28, which restricts the amount of capital you can invest in assets not listed on an exchange, and unit trust regulations, which do not permit investment in unlisted companies.

“When there’s a crisis, markets fall and savers lose a lot of money in unit trusts. Then, you need to buy their confidence to come back into this market again,” she says. “But there are good-quality businesses that can generate strong earnings, protect consumers from capital losses, and deliver good long-term investment returns if regulation allowed it.”