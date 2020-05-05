News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 39: Latest Covid-19 numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rise to 7,220, and 138 deaths in total

05 May 2020 - 06:00

The real cost of SA’s R500bn bailout

The R500bn relief package is affordable but with growth so weak, and interest rates on government debt so high, the fiscus will remain in deep ...
Features
5 days ago

Read the full April 30 edition of Financial Mail

We're back in stores – or subscribe now and read the full magazine digitally
News & Fox
4 days ago

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 39: Latest Covid-19 numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
Huawei remains SA’s preferred 5G supplier
News & Fox / Digital
3.
Read the full April 30 edition of Financial Mail
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 38: Pictures of the day
News & Fox
5.
Restaurant industry on its knees
News & Fox

Related Articles

More than 400 Covid-19 cases reported for second day in SA

National

ROB ROSE: See no evil: Mkhize’s transparency problem

Opinion

JUSTICE MALALA: The end of the world as we know it

Opinion / Home & Abroad

STHEMBISO MSOMI: Of course we love Cuba like a brother

Opinion

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Sudden-onset change has arrived

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Lockdown 2.0: We see your 2,000 cigarette submissions, and ...

Opinion

ROB ROSE: Casualties of the Covid-19 crisis

Opinion / Editor's Note

SA business industry on its knees

Features / Cover Story

Iron fist: the SANDF and the killing of Collins Khosa

Features / Cover Story

EDITORIAL: And now, it’s all about the economy

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.