STICKY DOWNWARDS
BRONWYN NORTJE: It’s about the manners, silly
With low productivity, monstrous unemployment and dire educational levels, there's much to be worried about. So let's start by teaching manners
SA has a huge skills gap. It is this skills gap that the International Monetary Fund politely refers to as one of the "structural bottlenecks" that will prevent the SA economy from growing more than 1.75% a year in the medium term.
To put it bluntly, the majority of South Africans are very poorly educated and our education system is a disgrace.
But what if I told you that teaching young people respect, kindness and good manners could be more effective in securing our economic future than improving the matric pass rate?
As things stand, more than half of our children drop out of school before they even reach matric. For those who manage to make it through the system, less than half have sufficient skills to be employed anywhere.
Post-school training is equally dire; the universities are already over-capacity and receive tens of thousands more applications than there are places. The Sector Education & Training Authorities were introduced almost two decades ago and have all but destroyed the imperfect, but at least functional, sectoral apprenticeship programmes. At best it is a grossly inequitable system that favours the wealthy over the poor; at worst, it’s utterly useless and funnels state funds to the politically connected.
Unsurprisingly, the result is that SA has shockingly low productivity growth. Productivity growth is a major driver behind the sort of sustained and robust economic growth we are seeing in many of our Sub-Saharan peers.
Experts predict that the jobs least likely to be replaced by technology are those that require human interaction
In the simplest terms, the more skilled your labour force is the more efficient they are and developing countries become more developed by improving their skills base. In the case of SA, we have an opportunity to prepare ourselves better for the future and potentially even leapfrog this developmental stage.
There is no question that it is crucial for the majority of the population to have basic literacy and numeracy skills.
But the primary reason for achieving this should not be to improve SA’s productivity growth, but rather people’s well-being and prosperity.
We are on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution and as generations of typesetters, bank tellers, lamplighters and textile workers before us found out, it is difficult to predict exactly how and when our world will be disrupted.
What we do know is that hundreds of jobs have already been affected as artificial intelligence automates a variety of tasks.
The human touch
Even more complex professions — such as accountancy, medicine and architecture — are now under threat, as the routine and repetitive components of those jobs can be replaced by technology.
Experts predict the jobs least likely to be replaced by technology are those that require human interaction. Occupations such as social workers, psychologists, personal trainers, personal chefs, artists and preschool teachers all require empathy and kindness. Respect and good manners are essential in these roles, as they are in any role that requires regular personal interaction.
This is important because even if the global economy picks up again, domestic policy and political uncertainty are resolved and the government introduces real structural changes, SA is still unlikely to achieve GDP growth much above 4% in the next decade.
Meanwhile, there is a very real possibility that the skills we are teaching in schools and tertiary institutions will be obsolete.
Our best bet is to focus all our efforts on improving education — basic literacy and numeracy.
But most importantly, we need to prepare the majority of young people for a future where social skills are more likely to outweigh their ability to code, calculate or produce.
• Nortje is a management consultant