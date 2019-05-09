BRONWYN NORTJE: It’s about the manners, silly

In the simplest terms, the more skilled your labour force is the more efficient they are and developing countries become more developed by improving their skills base. In the case of SA, we have an opportunity to prepare ourselves better for the future and potentially even leapfrog this developmental stage.

There is no question that it is crucial for the majority of the population to have basic literacy and numeracy skills.

But the primary reason for achieving this should not be to improve SA’s productivity growth, but rather people’s well-being and prosperity.

We are on the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution and as generations of typesetters, bank tellers, lamplighters and textile workers before us found out, it is difficult to predict exactly how and when our world will be disrupted.

What we do know is that hundreds of jobs have already been affected as artificial intelligence automates a variety of tasks.

The human touch

Even more complex professions — such as accountancy, medicine and architecture — are now under threat, as the routine and repetitive components of those jobs can be replaced by technology.

Experts predict the jobs least likely to be replaced by technology are those that require human interaction. Occupations such as social workers, psychologists, personal trainers, personal chefs, artists and preschool teachers all require empathy and kindness. Respect and good manners are essential in these roles, as they are in any role that requires regular personal interaction.

This is important because even if the global economy picks up again, domestic policy and political uncertainty are resolved and the government introduces real structural changes, SA is still unlikely to achieve GDP growth much above 4% in the next decade.

Meanwhile, there is a very real possibility that the skills we are teaching in schools and tertiary institutions will be obsolete.

Our best bet is to focus all our efforts on improving education — basic literacy and numeracy.

But most importantly, we need to prepare the majority of young people for a future where social skills are more likely to outweigh their ability to code, calculate or produce.

• Nortje is a management consultant