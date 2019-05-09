EDITORIAL: Free business from state’s shackles

Other lenders will swoop into the gap; the market will assert itself. If one Airbnb location is favoured above others, it is testament to that locale’s excellence.

It should not be up to the state to determine where travellers should stay, in the misguided notion that it gets to dole out a "fair" share.

If you speak to entrepreneurs on the ground, the dissonance between words and actions is becoming intolerable.

Take for example a Facebook post this weekend from CemAir owner Miles van der Molen. The privately owned CemAir, which competes against SAA and SA Airlink, has had its entire fleet of aircraft grounded since December in what appears to be a campaign by the Civil Aviation Authority to keep the company from operating.

Last week, CemAir won an appeal against the grounding of its fleet and the subsequent cancellation of its operating certificates.

Van der Molen, who prefaces his post as advice for those looking to run their own businesses, says: "I need to share some insights with aspirational business owners in SA, to the enthusiastic entrepreneur who sees opportunity and possibility. Advice for the people who are the lifeblood of a growing and vibrant economy, and it can be summarised in one line: start with an emigration form. Find a country that works and go and do it there."

It’s an alarming, if reactionary, view. But it speaks volumes that entrepreneurs, who pay tax and create livelihoods for others, are so discouraged that no election promise will halt their departure. An honest and self-searching appraisal by SA’s new leaders, beyond platitudes, of the challenges facing business owners may go some way to achieving Ramaphosa’s vision of renewal, growth, unity and prosperity.