Editorial: National minimum wage is a terrible idea

Government may not have realised it at the time, but it opened a Pandora’s Box two years ago when it foolishly committed to investigating the feasibility of a national minimum wage (NMW). Now that all the research has been done, it’s hard not to conclude that a national minimum wage is a terrible idea.

Unfortunately, before any research had been done, government accepted the principle of a national minimum wage. From that point, all that was to be determined was the level at which it should be set.

At Nedlac, the forum ostensibly meant to bring together labour, business and society, negotiations deadlocked after 18 months.

It was a predictable standoff: labour wanted a minimum wage of R3,500/month, business argued for R1,800/month, and government wanted something in between.

To make it worse, any agreement was rendered even more tricky when two of SA’s top universities produced large bodies of diametrically opposed research.

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has now appointed a panel of seven people, mostly academics, to tell him what to do. Actually, their job is not to do any new research, but to advise government on which of the research to accept.

If the panel accepts the research from Wits University’s national minimum wage research initiative, it will probably recommend a national minimum wage starting at around R3,500/month.

This would be based on Wits’ finding that it will reduce working poverty and inequality while lifting output and growth. It won’t even cause significant job losses, says Wits.

However, if the panel accepts the research from the University of Cape Town (UCT), it will be reluctant to set a national minimum wage of even R2,447/month, based on that university’s finding that this could cause up to 450,000 job losses.

Moreover, UCT’s research says that any beneficial impact on wage inequality and poverty would be relatively modest, given that many of SA’s poorest households have few or no wage earners.

In the end, UCT’s research gets quite technical and avoids advocating a particular line. By contrast, Wits’ summary is written in a far more accessible style and does a good job of punting a national minimum wage as the holy grail for all SA’s problems.

In navigating these two paths, what matters most is that Ramaphosa’s panel is made up of the right people. They should be respected academics who can interrogate the research methodology of the different camps and provide Ramaphosa with empirically sound technical advice.

The panel is likely to lean heavily on the expertise of Prof Imraan Valodia, Wits’ dean of commerce, law and management; and UCT poverty and inequality expert Prof Murray Leibbrandt. What government will do if the panel can’t agree by the October deadline is anyone’s guess.

Not to trivialise the importance of the panel’s work, the Financial Mail believes that once the dust settles on this debate, not much will have changed.

Since government has already agreed to a minimum wage, the panel will probably suggest a modest level of, say, R2,000/month, while allowing exemptions for domestic and farm workers to guard against job losses. In other words, SA will end up with almost what it has now: a sectoral minimum wage system which sets a wage floor but allows for sector differences.

The ANC will, no doubt, still claim political kudos for having introduced a minimum wage. But in the end, SA will be left with a typical muddled-through compromise in which an enormous amount of heat has been generated but nothing much will really change on the ground.

Labour will be incensed — but the challenge for policymakers is not to appease labour or business. Rather, their challenge is to find a level where protection of workers’ wages is balanced against the need to prevent job losses — and if that level can’t be determined, to err on the side of caution.

Sadly, what the national minimum wage is unlikely to do is promote job creation. How different might SA’s prospects have been had our leaders spent as much energy debating the best way to encourage employment as they have on the minimum wage.