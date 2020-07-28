Financial Mail Ranking the Analysts 2020: methodology
The survey, conducted by Intellidex, is published annually
28 July 2020 - 17:40
The rankings and other results presented in the 2020 edition of the Financial Mail's Ranking the Analysts survey are drawn entirely from a confidential questionnaire completed by the domestic institutional clients of investment research and stockbroker firms.
The structure of the survey is developed by the Financial Mail in conjunction with research house Intellidex. The survey is conducted through an online questionnaire. The Intellidex team collects and analyses the results to determine the rankings and ratings.
