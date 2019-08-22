Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: I’m goin’ to Jackson

Central bankers will gather at their annual Jackson Hole as warning signals from financial markets add to rising pressure to come up with ways to support the global economy

22 August 2019 - 05:00
NO MESSING AROUND: More than a third of central banks have eased in the past six months, the most abrupt shift since 2009, according to Fitch Ratings. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images/Patrick gorski
NO MESSING AROUND: More than a third of central banks have eased in the past six months, the most abrupt shift since 2009, according to Fitch Ratings. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images/Patrick gorski

Central bankers will gather at their annual Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming this week as warning signals from financial markets add to rising pressure to come up with ways to support the global economy. Investors are anticipating a fresh wave of stimulus measures.

"Markets have an insatiable appetite for easing," says Nicola Mai, a portfolio manager at Pimco. "No matter what central banks do, they want more."

Financial Times

Greece tax reform

Greece’s new finance minister has said that implementing sweeping tax reforms will be his key priority as his country seeks to boost growth and rebuild credibility with investors following a decade of international bailouts backed by the EU and International Monetary Fund. The overhaul will focus on reducing income and corporation tax, cutting VAT, streamlining tax incentives for investors and abolishing emergency levies imposed during the Greek debt crisis.

Financial Times

