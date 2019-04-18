CHECKOUT COUNTER: Vodacom bans plastic bags
Telecoms player Vodacom will no longer issue plastic bags to customers at its stores, replacing them with brown paper bags
1. Apple drops big cash
Apple could spend over $500m on its soon-to-be-released gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade, according to a report in the Financial Times. Apple is said to be hoping to drive new and more predictable revenue sources from online services as sales growth wanes for the iPhone. Some analysts predict games subscriptions could become a multibillion-dollar business for Apple within a few years, the FT says.
2. Streaming battle
Media entertainment colossus Walt Disney Co says its Disney+ streaming service will launch in November in the US and gradually expand internationally. The new service’s subscriptions are due to start at $6.99 a month — less than Netflix’s most basic $8.99 plan. Disney+ will feature blockbuster movies and TV shows from the Disney library, including its recently acquired assets from
21st Century Fox.
3. Unilever buys toothpaste
Unilever has agreed to buy Procter & Gamble’s Fluocaril and Parogencyl toothpaste brands for an undisclosed price, expanding its presence in oral care. Fluocaril and Parogencyl are popular dental brands in France and Spain. Unilever expects the deal to close in the second quarter.
4. Vodacom bans plastic bags
Telecoms player Vodacom announced this week that it will no longer issue plastic bags to customers at its stores, replacing them with brown paper bags. Shopping bags are one of the most-banned items among single-use plastics, against which there has been a global pushback.