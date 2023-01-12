Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Tsepo Headbush of Bright On Capital

The FM talks to Tsepo Headbush, co-founder of Bright On Capital

12 January 2023 - 05:00

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Something I learnt while working at Brait and continue to learn at Bright On Capital is when investing in a business, assess and understand the quality of the “jockey” (leader of the business) you are backing. A great jockey can navigate a business through the good and, more importantly, the bad. ..

