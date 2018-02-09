BACKSTORY: Deloitte’s Martyn Davies
We question the MD of emerging markets and Africa at Deloite Martyn Davies
Which historical figure do you most identify with?
Lee Kuan Yew, founding prime minister of Singapore.
What are you reading at the moment?
At the moment I have a couple on the go — Francis Fukuyama’s Political Order and Political Decay as well as Niall Ferguson’s The Square and the Tower: Networks, Hierarchies and the Struggle for Global Power.
What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?
Quite a few to mention, but they don’t get worse than Kim Il Sung Airport, Pyongyang, North Korea.
Which phrase or word do you most overuse?
&%$#.
Who is your favourite hero of fiction?
James Bond is pretty cool.
Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?
I have no idea. But someone told me once you are wealthy when you are able to live off the interest of your interest. I guess we should all do the math!
What do you consider the most overrated virtue?
The need for patience is perhaps exaggerated but I believe that this changes with age.
What is your biggest indulgence?
Chocolate, and lots of it.
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Be genuine, honest and never greedy.
How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?
I ride my bicycle — very far.
What or who is the greatest love of your life?
My family.
Which talent would you most like to have?
I’d really like to be able to pilot a plane, in particular a Supermarine Spitfire, but perhaps that’s for another life.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I wish I had invested more time and effort in learning more foreign languages.
Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.
Definitely the Great Wall of China. I once travelled to its starting point out near the Gobi Desert — quite incredible.
On what occasion do you lie?
I don’t. And that’s true.
Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.
I always enjoy stopping at Bidon Bistro for a flat white while out training in the Cradle of Humankind.
