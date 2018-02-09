BACKSTORY: Deloitte’s Martyn Davies

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Lee Kuan Yew, founding prime minister of Singapore.

What are you reading at the moment?

At the moment I have a couple on the go — Francis Fukuyama’s Political Order and Political Decay as well as Niall Ferguson’s The Square and the Tower: Networks, Hierarchies and the Struggle for Global Power.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Quite a few to mention, but they don’t get worse than Kim Il Sung Airport, Pyongyang, North Korea.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

&%$#.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

James Bond is pretty cool.

Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?

I have no idea. But someone told me once you are wealthy when you are able to live off the interest of your interest. I guess we should all do the math!

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

The need for patience is perhaps exaggerated but I believe that this changes with age.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Chocolate, and lots of it.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be genuine, honest and never greedy.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

I ride my bicycle — very far.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My family.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’d really like to be able to pilot a plane, in particular a Supermarine Spitfire, but perhaps that’s for another life.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had invested more time and effort in learning more foreign languages.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Definitely the Great Wall of China. I once travelled to its starting point out near the Gobi Desert — quite incredible.

On what occasion do you lie?

I don’t. And that’s true.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

I always enjoy stopping at Bidon Bistro for a flat white while out training in the Cradle of Humankind.