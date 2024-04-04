MTN stays fully engaged in Nigeria
The business continues to expand despite the impact of the radical drop in the value of the country’s currency
04 April 2024 - 05:00
At a time when a number of deep-pocketed multinationals are calling it quits on Nigeria, MTN is holding firm — doing all it can to keep its place as the biggest mobile operator in Africa’s most populous nation.
By now, news of the devastation caused to businesses and consumers alike by the Nigerian naira’s more than 90% plunge since mid-2023 has spread far and wide...
