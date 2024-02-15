Platinum to a refinery in Saudi Arabia? South Africa must decide
The kingdom wants to import concentrate, but the government prefers to sell the finished metal
15 February 2024 - 05:00
Platinum Group Metals, a Canadian company better known by its Toronto trading code, PTM, has submitted a proposal to the government that will force it to weigh its desire for minerals beneficiation against its loyalty to the expansion of the Brics partnership, which originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Discussions held by the departments of mineral resources & energy and trade, industry & competition with PTM have been under way for a year about whether to support construction of a platinum refinery in Saudi Arabia, says the firm’s CEO, Frank Hallam. ..
