Africa has what it takes to thrive in the new global economy

Despite a youthful and largely literate demographic, the current narrative is that Africa’s skills don’t match the needs of a rapidly evolving digital and knowledge-based global economy.

The global tilt to remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic only worsened Africa’s critical skills shortage as the continent proved fertile hunting ground for global companies seeking affordable new-economy skills. It is expected that shrinking workforces in many developed economies are only likely to deepen the import of skills from African environments offering lower wages and less competitive urban lifestyle propositions.

Standard Bank is Africa’s largest bank, employing over 50,000 people across 20 markets on the continent. As such, the bank is acutely aware of the efforts of its clients’ businesses as well as its own operations in developing and retaining skills.

In Standard Bank’s view, a different skills landscape emerges.

Many of Africa’s urban and peri-urban centres, for example, are rich in services skills, such as hair and beauty, retail, insurance, bookkeeping, actuarial, light engineering and motor repair, plumbing and electrical services. Since these skills are hard to market and deliver online, they often find themselves locked inside Africa’s urban and peri-urban centres.

That said, Africa’s relatively well-educated and largely English and French-speaking populations are already commanding a large segment of global call centre employment, with extensive investment by insurance, technology and logistics companies and other online service providers in key urban centres.