HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Investec, sell FirstRand

Stefan Swanepoel of M&G Investments on what the smart money is doing

26 October 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Investec's office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investec's office in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stefan Swanepoel, equity analyst at M&G Investments

BUY: Investec 

Investec has shown solid growth despite a difficult operating environment. I think the management team should receive a lot of credit for improvements to the business. The bank has a chance to optimise its operations and results even further. That is especially the case for capital and return on capital. It also has the chance to meaningfully increase its share buyback programme. There’s a lot of growth still locked up in the stock. Also, at a price-to-book ratio of 0.8 it is valued attractively. I think Investec’s return on equity will continue to improve in excess of its cost of equity, which makes for an attractive proposition. 

SELL: FirstRand 

There have been a lot of management changes at FirstRand recently, including among the CEOs of the group and a new finance director. In addition, I think higher credit losses will catch up with it in the year to come. Until now, it has been unscathed by higher bad loans. The speed at which higher credit losses come through will accelerate in the near future. The stock is trading at a forward price-to-book ratio of 1.8 and seems to be fully priced.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Microsoft, sell Estée Lauder

David Shapiro of Sasfin Securities on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy FirstRand, avoid the PGM carnage

Mark du Toit of OysterCatcher Investments on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy HCI, ditch Cashbuild

Brendon Hubbard of Clucas Gray on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Pick n Pay CEO Summers issues call to arms
Money & Investing
2.
Tiger Brands: enter the fixer Tjaart Kruger
Money & Investing
3.
Winning the big payday, whatever
Money & Investing
4.
Taking African Bank back to its roots
Money & Investing
5.
YOUR MONEY: Flexibility is crucial in your golden ...
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.