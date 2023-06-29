Money & Investing

REITS

Stor-Age dodges blackout blues

JSE’s only self-storage play cements its track record to deliver the goods come rain, shine or load-shedding

BL Premium
29 June 2023 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Finding South African-based property stocks whose earnings haven’t been eroded by the country’s energy woes can be a tall order.

But Stor-Age seems to fit the bill. The company has emerged relatively unscathed to date from some of the nasty headwinds that have hit the local property sector. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.